Garcia-Lopez advances to 2nd round of Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Federico Delbonis and Thomaz Bellucci won their first-round matches in the Argentina Open on Monday.
Garcia-Lopes advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Carlos Berlocq of Argentina. Next up for Garcia-Lopes is a meeting with No. 2 seed and Spanish countryman Pablo Carreno Busta.
