Ireland centre Henshaw to miss rest of Six Nations

DUBLIN — Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will miss the final three rounds of the Six Nations rugby tournament because of a shoulder injury.

Henshaw dislocated his shoulder while scoring his second try in Ireland's 56-19 win over Italy on Saturday. He received oxygen on the field and went off with his right arm in a sling.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said the 24-year-old British and Irish Lions player underwent a "procedure" on Monday, meaning he will miss his team's remaining Six Nations games against Wales, Scotland and England.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will hope Leinster centre Garry Ringrose will be back from ankle trouble in time to replace Henshaw for the visit of Wales in round three on Feb. 24.