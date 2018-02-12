Ireland centre Henshaw to miss rest of Six Nations
DUBLIN — Ireland
Henshaw dislocated his shoulder while scoring his second try in Ireland's 56-19 win over Italy on Saturday. He received oxygen on the field and went off with his right arm in a sling.
The Irish Rugby Football Union said the 24-year-old British and Irish Lions player underwent a "procedure" on Monday, meaning he will miss his team's remaining Six Nations games against Wales, Scotland and England.
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will hope Leinster
The Irish beat France 15-13 on the opening weekend.