Kim competes for halfpipe gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim will vie for an Olympic medal in the women's halfpipe and skiers may finally get to compete in the first Alpine event of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Russia and Norway are also facing off for a bronze medal in Olympic curling as Day 4 gets underway Tuesday.

Kim, a California teenager whose parents are from South Korea, was close to her best in leading the qualifying round Monday. American Kelly Clark, a three-time Olympic medallist , barely qualified and is hoping for a better day.