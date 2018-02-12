Mascots come first, then medals for Pyeongchang winners
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — The joy on Jamie Anderson's face as she celebrated her victory in women's slopestyle snowboarding is a timeless Olympic moment. The cute little stuffed tiger in her right hand is a new twist.
After winning gold, silver or bronze,
The white tiger is considered South Korea's guardian animal. "Sooho" means "protection" in Korean while "rang" is part of the word for "tiger" and the last Korean letter in "Jeongseon Arirang," which is a popular Korean folk song.
Olympic
Hours later — and in some cases an entire day later — come the actual medals.
In most cases, athletes are transported from the venue to the Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza to receive their medals in an evening ceremony. But some
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org .