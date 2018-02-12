Nats get utility player Matt Reynolds from Mets for cash
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have acquired utility player Matt Reynolds from the New York Mets in exchange for cash.
The Nationals announced the move Monday night.
The 27-year-old Reynolds made his major league debut with the Mets in 2016. He hit .230 with one homer and five RBIs in 68 games last season.
Reynolds can play all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots.
The Oklahoma native was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft out of the University of Arkansas.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Halifax woman charged with impaired driving after two collisions, being in wrong lane
-
Dartmouth man charged with forcible confinement after 'physical disturbance'
-
Video: Three injured, dozens evacuated after explosion at Mississauga strip mall