Qatari team breaches boycott in Asian Champions League
An eight-month boycott of Qatar by regional
Since June, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt have severed all ties - including travel - with Qatar after accusing the country of supporting terrorism.
However, the Asian Football Confederation, which operates the 32-team tournament, said games had to be played on a home-and-away basis.
Al Gharafa fell behind after 10 minutes on Monday after a goal by Brazilian Romarinho.
Iran's Mehdi Taremi equalized before Ali Mabkhout and Ahmed Mohamed put Al Jazira 3-1 up. Former Dutch international Wesley Sneijder scored Al Gharafa's second with 18 minutes remaining .
There was better news for Qatari teams elsewhere as Al Duhail defeated Zob Ahan of Iran 3-1, while Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia beat Iran's Tractor Sazi 1-0.
In Monday's other game, Uzbekistan's Lokomotiv Tashkent thrashed Al Wahda of the UAE 5-0.
The teams are divided into eight groups of four. The East Asian half of the competition kicks off on Tuesday.