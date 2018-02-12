Sayers added to Australia test squad after Bird injury

SYDNEY, Australia — Uncapped fast bowler Chadd Sayers has been added to Australia's squad for its test tour to South Africa as a replacement for Jackson Bird who has a hamstring strain.

The 30-year-old Sayers angered chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns when he publicly complained that he was not informed by telephone of his original omission from the squad. Hohns said it was not his practice to contact players individually when teams were named.

Sayers has spoken with Hohns since and his call-up on Tuesday suggests the air has been cleared. The South Africa test series begins on March 1.

Captain Steve Smith said Bird's injury is "disappointing for Jackson. But it's exciting for Chadd at the same time. They both stand the seam up nicely and Chadd's been rewarded for what he has done in (Sheffield) Shield cricket for the last couple of years."