Sela, Karlovic win opening matches at New York Open
A
A
Share via Email
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Dudi Sela of Israel upset No. 8 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the New York Open.
Ivo Karlovic of Croatia edged American Jared Donaldson 6-4, 7-6 (4) behind 20 aces in the other first-round match on Monday. The ATP tournament is in its first year on Long Island after moving from Memphis.
No. 6 seed Ryan Harrison, the 2017 champion in the final year in Memphis, faced fellow American Donald Young at night, followed by Frances Tiafoe against 17-year-old Sebastian Korda, the Australian Open boys' champion, in another all-American match.
The top four seeds all received byes. U.S. Open runner-up Kevin Anderson of South Africa is No. 1, followed by Americans Sam Querrey and John Isner, and France's Adrian Mannarino.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Teenager taken to hospital after being hit in Halifax crosswalk
-
Vicky Mochama: Saskatchewan stumbled with show of force after Colten Boushie's death
-
Dartmouth man charged with forcible confinement after 'physical disturbance'
-
Video: Three injured, dozens evacuated after explosion at Mississauga strip mall