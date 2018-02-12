150th British Open to be staged at St Andrews in 2021

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The British Open is returning to the home of golf in 2021.

The Old Course will host the 150th anniversary of the world's oldest major to mark "a true celebration of golf's original championship and its historic ties to St. Andrews," the R&A said Monday.

It will be the 30th time the Open Championship is played on the Old Course, and the first since 2015 when Zach Johnson lifted the claret jug after a three-way playoff.