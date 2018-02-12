Steve Smith wins Border Medal for 2nd time

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia skipper Steve Smith has won the Border Medal, awarded to the country's male cricketer of the year, for the second time.

Smith, who also claimed the honour in 2015, polled 246 votes, 84 more than vice-captain David Warner, who won the award the last two years.

Former skippers Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke won the Medal four times.

Smith, who led Australia to a 4-0 Ashes test series win over England earlier this year, amassed 1,754 runs in 24 tests and one-dayers at an average of 67.46 during the voting period.

He was also named test player of the year ahead of spinner Nathan Lyon after scoring 1,305 runs in 11 games at an average of 81.56, with six centuries. That included his highest test score, 239, in the third match against England.

Ellyse Perry was named women's player of the year, polling 116 votes to finish ahead of Beth Mooney with 78.

Perry's 213 not out in November's Ashes test against England is the highest by an Australian woman and the third highest overall in tests.