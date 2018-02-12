Union keeping free-agent camp closed to media
NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association is keeping media out of its free-agent training camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Union spokesman Chris Dahl said Monday that reporters and photographers will not be allowed to enter the facility, which is open to the approximately 100 players who exercised the right to become free agents in November and remain unsigned. Players are allowed to report Tuesday, a day ahead of the first workout.
Union head Tony Clark declined comment.
Media was allowed at the union's previous free-agent training camp, in Homestead, Florida, in April 1995 following a 7
