Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights

Here's a look at Wednesday night TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):

CBC

1 a.m. — Men's Nordic combined: individual normal hill

2 a.m. — Women's curling: Draw #1

3:45 a.m. — Men's Nordic combined: Individual 10-kilometre final

5 a.m. — Women's long track speed skating, featuring 1,000-metre final

6:15 a.m. — Men's curling: Draw #2, Canada vs. Great Britain.

9 a.m. — Men's ice hockey, USA vs. Slovenia or Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovakia (TBD).

9:30 a.m. — Luge: Men's doubles final encore

10:15 a.m. — Women's biathlon: 15-kilometre final encore

11 a.m. — Women's long track speed skating reprise, 1,000-metre final

12 p.m. — Olympic Games hockey

3 p.m. — Olympic Games afternoon, figure skating: pairs short encore

5 p.m. — Olympic Games hockey encore

7 p.m. — Women's long track speed skating encore, 1,000-metre final

7:30 p.m. — Men's luge doubles encore

8 p.m. — Men's skeleton Run #1

9 p.m. — Men's downhill alpine skiing

10 p.m. — Women's ice hockey, Canada vs. USA

12:45 a.m. — Figure skating, pairs free skate encore

TSN

12 a.m. — Women's curling: Draw #1 (TSN1, TSN3, TSN5)

1 a.m. — Women's curling: Draw #1 (TSN4)

3 a.m. — Women's ice hockey, Japan vs. Korea (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

6:15 a.m. — Men's luge: doubles runs #1 and #2 (TSN5)

7 a.m. — Men's ice hockey, USA vs. Slovenia (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4)

8:30 a.m. — Men's ice hockey, USA vs. Slovenia (TSN5)

12 p.m. — Olympic Games hockey (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

7 p.m. — Women's curling: Draw #2, Canada vs. Korea (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4)

8:30 p.m. — Figure skating: pairs free skate (TSN5)

10 p.m. — Figure skating: pairs free skate (TSN1)

10 p.m. — Men's ice hockey, Finland vs. Germany (TSN3)

11 p.m. — Figure skating: pairs free skate (TSN4)

12 a.m. — Men's curling: Draw #3, Canada vs. Norway (TSN1, TSN4, TSN5)

12:30 a.m. — Men's curling: Draw #3, Canada vs. Norway (TSN3)

Sportsnet

1 a.m. — Men's Nordic combined: individual normal hill

7 a.m. — Men's ice hockey, Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovakia

4 p.m. — Olympic Games afternoon, Men's curling Draw #2 encore, Canada vs. Great Britain

Sportsnet One

1 a.m. — Men's Nordic combined: individual normal hill

6 a.m. — Women's biathlon: 15-kilometre final

8 a.m. — Men's ice hockey, Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovakia