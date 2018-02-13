A's catcher Maxwell no longer will kneel for national anthem

MESA, Ariz. — Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell says he no longer will kneel for the national anthem as he did last season as a rookie, when he became the first major leaguer to do so following the lead of many NFL players.

He spoke Tuesday as the A's pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in the desert and opted to also put out a statement to keep his thoughts concise and clear.

He says "the purpose of the gesture was to raise awareness about social issues affecting our country, and while I'm looking forward to a society that is inclusive, empathetic and a welcoming place, I will not continue the symbolic gesture of taking a knee during our national anthem this season."

Maxwell was arrested in Arizona in late October after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her. The A's plan to start him at catcher despite the off-field issues.

Maxwell says "taking a knee during the national anthem last season was not a decision I made lightly. As a member of a military family, I respect the sacrifices of the men and women who served and continue to serve our country."

The 27-year-old hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games last season.

