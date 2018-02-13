ATP looking into claim of racially inappropriate language

NEW YORK — The ATP says it is reviewing accusations by Donald Young that Ryan Harrison used racially inappropriate language when the Americans had a heated exchange during their opening-round match at the New York Open.

"The ATP takes any allegations of racial prejudice extremely seriously," the organization said in a statement. "A further review of all video and audio recording from the match will take place as this matter is investigated further."

Harrison defeated Young 6-3, 7-6(4) on Monday night, and at one point during a changeover the two appeared to be arguing, the chair umpire moving in between the players to attempt to calm the situation.

Young posted on Twitter after the match : "I'm shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match."