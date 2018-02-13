Calgary's Koe wins opening draw of men's curling at Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Calgary's Kevin Koe led Canada to a 5-3 win over Italy on Wednesday in the first draw of the men's curling tournament at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada scored a deuce in the eighth end to break a 2-2 tie but the Italians came right back with a double takeout to earn a single in the ninth.

Holding hammer in the 10th, Koe earned an easy point with his final stone for the game's decisive score.

The Canadians will play Britain in the day's second draw.