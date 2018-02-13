Sports

Edmonton Eskimos sign American defensive backs Adams, Hightower to new deals

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed American defensive backs Johnny Adams and Forrest Hightower to contract extensions Tuesday.

Adams' deal is through the 2019 season while Hightower signed a one-year contract.

Adams had 65 tackles and two interceptions in 15 regular-season games last year. In four CFL seasons, Adams has registered 174 tackles, nine interceptions and one touchdown.

Hightower recorded 21 tackles and an interception in 10 games last year.

