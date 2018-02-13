Five things to watch Thursday at the Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada has medal chances on the ice at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday while Team Canada finally takes the ice. Here are five things to watch:

QUAD SQUAD — Canadian pairs figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will show off their signature quadruple throw Salchow in the long program. The two-time world champions suffered through dozens of crashes to perfect the move, which sees Radford hurl Duhamel four revolutions through the air. Radford has joked that as he tosses his partner he offers his best wishes of “Good luck!” The duo will be skating to Adele's "Hometown Glory."

10,000 MANIACS — Canadian speeskater Ted-Jan Bloemen will go for his second medal of the Games when he races in the 10,000 metres. A brutal event that taxes even the fittest of athletes, the 10,000 requires remarkable physical and mental stamina. Bloemen is the world record-holder in the event with a time of 12 minutes 36.30 seconds. He'll face a stiff challenge from Dutch star Sven Kramer, who edged Bloemen for gold in the 5,000 on Sunday.

MYSTERY MEN — Canadians will finally get a look at the mysterious men's hockey team Thursday. Team Canada opens the Olympic tournament against Switzerland. Fans are eager to get to know the Canadian players, most of whom play in Europe. While the Canadians are technically the defending champions, the gold medal is up for grabs given the absence of NHL stars like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

ARCH RIVALS — It's probably going to be a tight contest when Canada's women's hockey team faces the U.S. in round robin play. Canada won the six-game pre-Olympic series against their arch rivals 5-1 but Thursday's game is guaranteed to be intense and likely a preview of the Feb. 22 gold medal game. Canada has won the last four titles at the Winter Games, including four years ago in an overtime thriller.