France rugby coach excludes players after night out drinking

PARIS — France coach Jacques Brunel has excluded from his Six Nations squad several players who went out drinking after last weekend's loss to Scotland.

The French rugby federation says in a statement on Tuesday that Brunel left out the players from the group gathered to prepare France's next game against Italy because "they did not respect their international player status and the duties resulting from it."

Teddy Thomas, who scored two tries in the 32-26 loss at Murrayfield and has been France's best player so far in tournament, is among those excluded.

The French federation did not say exactly how many players were excluded for disciplinary reasons, but five of the six players who have been questioned by Scottish authorities and cleared of wrongdoing following a report of sexual assault in downtown Edinburg early Monday have been left out. They include: Louis Picamoles, Anthony Belleau, Remi Lamerat, Jonathan Danty and Felix Lambey.