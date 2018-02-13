Goalies score the good stuff when it comes to Olympic accessories

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Christmas really did come early for Ben Scrivens.

Playing for Team Canada meant new equipment — Canadian-themed pads, blocker, glove and mask. The former Maple Leaf, Oiler, King, Canadien and current Ufa Salavat Yulayev KHL goaltender is rocking a black theme at Pyeongchang with his pads and goalie stick. The pads and blocker have a Maple Leaf detailed in them.

"Anyone who plays goal, well it's our second Christmas that usually comes in September," Scrivens said of the new equipment. "Definitely (getting) the gear is a special day for every goalie."

The 31-year-old from Spruce Grove, Alta., wore a plain white mask for several pre-Olympic tournaments. Earning a Games roster spot was a green light for something a little more special.

Scrivens has worked with the same artist for the last 10 masks.

"We've got a good relationship," he said.

The Olympic design has a Maple Leaf on top and snowy mountains on the side.

Scrivens says breaking in a new mask is pretty easy.

"Masks are usually pretty good, once you get the straps done the way you like them. It's like tying a shoe up, I guess. If you wear them too loose, it's going to feel terrible. You generally have an idea of how tight you ant it to fit."

The mask is likely headed to his mom for safe keeping. She has all his previous masks.

"Some guys collect the jerseys and their sticks," he said. "Goalies are pretty lucky. We've got some maybe bigger pieces that we get to collect.

"I know there's a lot of collectors out there so if we ever get into trouble financially, we get a windfall to fall back on," the Cornell grad added with a laugh.

Scrivens is joined by fellow goalies Kevin Poulin and Justin Peters on the Team Canada roster. The Canadian men open Olympic play Thursday against Switzerland.

---