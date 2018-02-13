Kim dominates for 1st Olympic gold, Hirscher breaks through
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — It was a day for all ages at the Winter Olympics.
A few hours after 17-year-old Chloe Kim dominated the women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, 28-year-old Marcel Hirscher, a six-time overall World Cup champion, won the men's combined at the Pyeongchang Games.
Other events with medals scheduled to be awarded include the men's and women's cross-country sprints, curling mixed doubles, women's luge singles, men's 1,500-meter speedskating and women's 500-meter short-track speedskating.
Four years after being too young to make the Olympic team in Sochi despite having the talent and scores to do so, Kim performed like a seasoned veteran in South Korea.
Kim, from Torrance, California, put up a score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs and then topped that with a near-perfect 98.75 on her last run — having already wrapped up her first Olympic gold.
"I knew that I did put down a really good first run," Kim said, "but I was also like, 'I can do better than that. I can one up myself.'"
Liu Jiayu finished second with 89.75 to become the first Chinese snowboarder to medal at the Olympics. Kim's teammate, Arielle Gold, overcame a dislocated shoulder during training to earn a bronze.
"I'm super happy because now this stupid question has gone away, if I'm thinking that my career is perfect without a gold medal," Hirscher said. "Now the question is zzzzzzit — deleted."
Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France took bronze, 1.02 behind Hirscher.
METTLE FOR MEDAL
Anastasia Bryzgalova tumbled onto the ice, but bounced back with teammate — and husband — Aleksandr Krushelnitckii to give the Russians their first Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling.
The 8-4 victory over Norway came after Bryzgalova was shuffling backward in the third end when she stumbled over a stone and had her legs fly out from under her and she crashed hard onto her backside. The spill drew gasps from the stunned crowd and left a stunned Bryzgalova embarrassed for a moment.
She got the last laugh, though.
"It was very simple," she said through a translator, "I forgot about the stone that was behind me."
Canada was scheduled to face off against Switzerland later Tuesday in the mixed doubles gold-medal match.
SPEEDSKATER IN HOT WATER
Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito tested positive for the banned diuretic Acetalozamide in the first doping case of the Pyeongchang Games.
Saito, a reserve on the 5,000-meter relay team, said in a statement that he was "extremely shocked" by the results and has "never used anabolic steroids." He did not race in any event before the test result from a pre-competition sample was confirmed.
WHITE HOT
Shaun White was best in halfpipe qualifying, scoring a 98.5 to edge Australian rival Scotty James for the prime spot in Wednesday's three-run final.
