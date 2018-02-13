LeBron James to produce new "House Party" movie
CLEVELAND — LeBron James is going old school to make a new movie.
The Cavaliers star and business partner Maverick Carter are producing a new version of "House Party," the comedy featuring hip-hop duo Kid 'N Play that debuted in 1990.
James' SpringHill Entertainment production company described the project as a "fresh re-imagining" of the original. The new film is being written by Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori from the FX series "Atlanta."
James noted some of his Cavs teammates weren't born when the original film came out. He may make a cameo in the new film.
