Mixed doubles gold, first luge medal highlight Day 4 of Pyeongchang Games

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Five things to know from Day 4 of competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

DOUBLES GOLD — Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes downed defending world champions Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland 10-3 to capture the first Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles curling. Ottawa's Morris and Winnipeg's Lawes claimed the second Olympic gold medals of their careers and Canada's third of the Pyeongchang Games. Mixed doubles curling made its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

LUGE FIRST — Alex Gough won Canada's first-ever Olympic luge medal, grabbing bronze in the women's singles race. A disappointing fourth in Sochi four years ago, the Calgary native finished with a combined four-run time of three minutes 5.644 seconds. Gough looked to be headed to another fourth-place finish after dropping back a spot from third on her final run down the track. But German Tatjana Huefner, who had been in second, made a mistake on her run right after Gough to push the Canadian onto the podium.

BOUTIN BRONZE — Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin captured a bronze medal in the women's 500 metres. The athlete from Sherbrooke, Que., finished fourth but was bumped up to third after South Korea's Minjeong Choi was disqualified. Boutin finished in 43.881 while Britain's Elise Christie crashed out of the five-woman final.

EARLY EXIT — Canada's Marianne St-Gelais failed to make it out of the quarter-final stage of the women's 500-metre short-track speedskating after receiving a penalty for impeding. St-Gelais made contact with Yara Van Kerkhof of the Netherlands while trying to jockey for position. The 27-year-old from Saint-Felicien, Que., was a medal threat for the Canadians after winning silver in the distance during last year's ISU world championships.

