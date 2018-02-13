Now an owner, Jeter heads to 1st spring training since 2014

MIAMI — Derek Jeter is heading to his first spring training since his final season with the New York Yankees in 2014.

Now the CEO of the Miami Marlins, Jeter says the franchise is on a path to long-term success following an off-season fire sale that purged the batting order of four starters, including slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The trades netted mostly prospects, making the immediate outlook bleak for a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2003.

Jeter was a beloved five-time champion with the Yankees, but now he's a rookie owner who has been faulted for his handling of the Stanton deal and other off-season moves. Even so, Jeter said he has been encouraged by the reception he has received around baseball and from the South Florida business community.

The Marlins open camp Wednesday in Jupiter, Florida.

___