Padres pitcher Torres won't be at spring camp due to charges

PHOENIX — The San Diego Padres have placed reliever Jose Torres on the restricted list and say he won't report for spring training with the team in Arizona because of a pending court case stemming from his arrest in Phoenix in December.

The Padres said in a statement Tuesday that the team is aware of the allegations against Torres, takes "this matter very seriously" and is co-operating with an investigation being conducted by Commissioner Rob Manfred's office.

Torres pleaded not guilty Jan. 9 in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix to charges in a Dec. 29 indictment: felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous incident and misdemeanour recklessly defacing or damaging property of another person.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Torres was arrested after a dispute during which he's accused of brandishing a handgun and pointing it at a domestic violence victim, knocking a door off its hinges and punching a hole in another door.