Receiver Nic Demski returns home. agrees to terms with Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG — Nic Demski is returning home.

The Winnipeg native agreed to terms with the Blue Bombers on Tuesday, roughly an hour after becoming a CFL free agent.

The six-foot, 210-pound Demski spent his first three CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Demski appeared in 40 career regular, season games, registering 69 receptions for 725 yards and three touchdowns.