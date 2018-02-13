Sports

Redblacks dip into free-agent market to sign defensive lineman A.C. Leonard

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed free-agent defensive lineman A.C. Leonard to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Leonard, 26, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He registered 66 tackles, 10 sacks and a forced fumble in 33 games.

“A.C. is a dynamic pass rusher and we’re looking forward to seeing him get after the quarterbacks this year,” Ottawa head coach Rick Campbell said in a statement.

 

