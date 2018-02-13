Reich embraces new role with Colts as coaching backup plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich has been introduced as the Indianapolis Colts new head coach.
The former Philadelphia Eagles' offensive
The announcement came exactly one week after the Colts had agreed to a deal with New England Patriots offensive
So the Colts instead went with Reich, who started his coaching career as an intern with the Colts in 2006.
Reich replaces Chuck Pagano, who was fired after going 4-12 in 2017 and the Colts missed the playoffs for the third straight year.
