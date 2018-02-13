Sports

Reich embraces new role with Colts as coaching backup plan

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich takes questions after he was introduced at the team's new had football coach during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich has been introduced as the Indianapolis Colts new head coach.

The former Philadelphia Eagles' offensive co-ordinator accepted the job two days earlier then signed his contract at the home of team owner Jim Irsay later that night.

The announcement came exactly one week after the Colts had agreed to a deal with New England Patriots offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels. Eight hours later, McDaniels backed out of the deal and decided to remain with the Pats in the same job.

So the Colts instead went with Reich, who started his coaching career as an intern with the Colts in 2006.

Reich replaces Chuck Pagano, who was fired after going 4-12 in 2017 and the Colts missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

