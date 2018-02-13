South Africa wins toss and bowls against India in 5th ODI

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fifth one-day international against India on Wednesday, a game South Africa must win to retain hopes of drawing the series.

India leads 3-1 in the six-match series after South Africa pulled one back in the last game.

South Africa is still without captain Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock because of injury. The Proteas made one change to their lineup from game four, with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi coming in to the team on a spin-friendly wicket at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth. Allrounder Chris Morris is out with a back problem.

India, just one win away from a first ODI series victory in South Africa, retained the same lineup, meaning spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will once again test South Africa's batsmen.

Lineups:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.