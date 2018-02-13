No, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not in love — but the internet wants them to be

After they skated to a song about love, the internet wants Olympic gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to be in love.

Virtue and Moir’s gold-medal winning routine, performed to the Moulin Rouge soundtrack, made the internet blow up — and not just in recognition of the pair’s talent.

Despite their sultry routine and their years-long partnership on ice, Moir and Virtue say they’re not together.

“Maybe that means we’re doing our job?” Moir told Maclean’s when asked about the teammates’ romantic perception.

“We’re always telling stories, we’re supposed to be reacting, a man and woman on the ice, it’s romantic. What we have is such a cool relationship. It’s more about a friendship, our working relationship is so strong. We take so much pride in that.”

But just because they’re not in love now, doesn’t mean they never gave it a try.

When Virtue was eight and Moir was 10, they dated for eight months — “it was romantic in the beginning,” Moir joked in an interview with the Globe and Mail.

But their romance came to a swift end. Moir’s friends made some jokes, and he called up his girlfriend and future fellow gold medallist and ended their short-lived romance.

“It’s hard when you’ve grown up with someone,” Virtue added.

But looks can be deceiving.

The pair tweaked their Moulin Rouge routine, which initially included a provocative lift with Virtue straddling Moir’s shoulders, to make it more family-friendly.

Moir and Virtue’s viral Olympic routine to the Moulin Rouge music was meant to emphasize the duet — and the love story.

“We really wanted a sleek, modern, contemporary esthetic overall,” Virtue told the Star’s Rosie DiManno.