Titans coach Mike Vrabel finalizes staff with 4 more hires
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — New Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has finalized his coaching staff.
The Titans announced the final additions to Vrabel's staff on Tuesday with the hires of assistant special teams coach Matt Edwards, defensive assistants Scott Booker and Ryan Crow and quality control coach Matt Pees.
Mike Sullivan and Luke Steckel will remain on the staff as offensive assistants.
Matt Pees is the son of new Titans defensive
Edwards spent the last four years as a defensive
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL