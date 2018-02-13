Toronto FC sign Brazilian defender Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior from Sao Paulo FC

The deal will take the 22-year-old Brazilian player, who's known simply as "Auro," from the Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC with an option to buy.

"Auro is a young and versatile defender that will provide us with flexibility within our line-up, both on the left and right side," said Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "We are pleased to bring him in on a loan deal with an option to buy for the future."