Toronto Rock's Tom Schreiber out for six to eight weeks after knee injury

TORONTO — The Toronto Rock announced midfielder Tom Schreiber will miss six to eight weeks after an injury.

It happened in the fourth quarter of last week's game against the Rochester Knighthawks when Schreiber collided with a pair of defenders.

He is suffering from a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which won't require surgery.

Schreiber said in a press release that he felt okay at first after the incident and played another short shift in the game, but stopped shortly after.

The Rock said third-year pro Dan Lintner will likely step in to replace Schreiber.