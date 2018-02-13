Tuesday's Olympic Medallists
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|ALPINE SKIING
|Men's Combined
GOLD_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
SILVER_Alexis Pinturault, France
BRONZE_Victor Muffat Jeandet, France
|CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
|Men's Sprint Classic
GOLD_Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Norway
SILVER_Federico Pellegrino, Italy
BRONZE_Alexander Bolshunov, OA Russia
|Women's Sprint Classic
GOLD_Stina Nilsson, Sweden
SILVER_Maiken Caspersen Falla, Norway
BRONZE_Yulia Belorukova, OA Russia
|CURLING
|Mixed Doubles
GOLD_Canada (Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris)
SILVER_Switzerland (Jenny Perret, Martin Rios)
BRONZE_OA Russia (Anastasia Bryzgalova, Aleksandr Krushelnitckii)
|LUGE
|Women's Singles
GOLD_Natalie Geisenberger, Germany
SILVER_Dajana Eitberger, Germany
BRONZE_Alex Gough, Canada
|SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING
|Women's 500
GOLD_Arianna Fontana, Italy
SILVER_Yara Van Kerkhof, Netherlands
BRONZE_Kim Boutin, Canada
|SNOWBOARD
|Women's Halfpipe
GOLD_Chloe Kim, United States
SILVER_Liu Jiayu, China
BRONZE_Arielle Gold, United States
|SPEEDSKATING
|Men's 1500
GOLD_Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands
SILVER_Patrick Roest, Netherlands
BRONZE_Kim Min Seok, South Korea