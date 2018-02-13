Sports

Tuesday's Olympic Medallists

At Pyeongchang, South Korea
ALPINE SKIING
Men's Combined

GOLD_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

SILVER_Alexis Pinturault, France

BRONZE_Victor Muffat Jeandet, France

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Men's Sprint Classic

GOLD_Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Norway

SILVER_Federico Pellegrino, Italy

BRONZE_Alexander Bolshunov, OA Russia

Women's Sprint Classic

GOLD_Stina Nilsson, Sweden

SILVER_Maiken Caspersen Falla, Norway

BRONZE_Yulia Belorukova, OA Russia

CURLING
Mixed Doubles

GOLD_Canada (Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris)

SILVER_Switzerland (Jenny Perret, Martin Rios)

BRONZE_OA Russia (Anastasia Bryzgalova, Aleksandr Krushelnitckii)

LUGE
Women's Singles

GOLD_Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

SILVER_Dajana Eitberger, Germany

BRONZE_Alex Gough, Canada

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING
Women's 500

GOLD_Arianna Fontana, Italy

SILVER_Yara Van Kerkhof, Netherlands

BRONZE_Kim Boutin, Canada

SNOWBOARD
Women's Halfpipe

GOLD_Chloe Kim, United States

SILVER_Liu Jiayu, China

BRONZE_Arielle Gold, United States

SPEEDSKATING
Men's 1500

GOLD_Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

SILVER_Patrick Roest, Netherlands

BRONZE_Kim Min Seok, South Korea

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular