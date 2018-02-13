Watch: Swiss freestyle skier takes 'climbing an escalator' quite literally

As if there wasn’t enough sport going on in Pyeongchang, Swiss freestyle skier Fabian Bösch has come up with a new discipline.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the 20-year-old adopted a new way of climbing an escalator: by hanging on to the outside of the moving railing and letting it drag him up to the top.

It was a prank that drew giggles from the videographer, Bösch’s teammate Jonas Hunziker, in the background, and has since garnered more than 400,000 likes on Instagram.

“After 20 years, I still couldn’t figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?” Bösch captioned the video in jest.

It’s not the first bit of mischief Bösch has got himself into during these Winter Games. In an earlier video posted to his social media page, he and Swiss team head coach J.P. Furrer mimicked a bobsled team, riding a manual forklift down a ramp in what looked to be a South Korean parking garage.

Eventually, though, it will be on to actual events for Bösch, who is set to compete in the men’s slopestyle on Sunday. Like his Olympic event, it’s probably not wise to try Bösch’s off-slope antics at home.