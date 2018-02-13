Wawrinka loses to Dutchman Griekspoor in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Stan Wawrinka hit 41 unforced errors Tuesday as he crashed out of the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to 259th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor.

It was the first win in an ATP tournament for the 21-year-old Dutchman, who dominated the second and third sets against a lacklustre Wawrinka.

"Unbelievable, I have no words for it, beating such a great champion," Griekspoor said.

Earlier, fourth-seeded David Goffin took just more than an hour to beat Nicolas Mahut 6-1, 6-3.

Goffin heard earlier in the day that his planned opponent at the Ahoy convention centre , Benoit Paire, had pulled out of the tournament with a back injury, opening the door for lucky loser Mahut.

But the Frenchman's stay in Rotterdam did not last much longer as seventh-ranked Goffin conceded just four games.

On Wednesday, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer begins his campaign in Rotterdam as he bids to return to the top of the world rankings for the first time since 2012.