WHL Roundup: Sawchuk, Aucoin leads Americans in 6-3 win over Hurricanes
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Riley Sawchuk and Parker AuCoin each scored twice as the Tri-City Americans doubled up the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.
Jusso Valimaki had a goal and two assists and Michael Rasmussen also scored for Tri-City (28-19-8).
Brad Morrison, Taylor Ross and Logan Barlage supplied the offence for the Hurricanes (26-24-6).
Americans goaltender Patrick Dea turned away 27 shots. Lethbridge's Reece Klassen made 29 saves.
Tri-City was 2 for 4 on the power play while the Hurricanes went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.
— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
