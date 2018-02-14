49ers centre Daniel Kilgore receives three-year extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has his man to snap the ball for the next several seasons after
The team announced the deal Wednesday that takes Kilgore through the 2020 season. Last week, Garoppolo signed a $137.5 million, five-year contract.
Niners general manager John Lynch says it was important to reach a deal with Kilgrore ahead of the free agency period.
The 30-year-old Kilgore started a career-high 17 games last season. A fifth-round draft pick in 2011, he has made 39 career starts in 74 regular-season games. He has started in each of his past 32 games.
