76ers' Embiid sidelined by soreness in right ankle

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) pulls in a rebound over New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn (9) and Michael Beasley (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 108-92. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid sat out the 76ers' game Wednesday night against Miami because of soreness in his right ankle.

Scheduled to start for the Eastern Conference in the All-Star game this weekend, Embiid had 17 points in a victory over New York on Monday night. Also Monday, the 7-footer was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 26.7 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last week as the 76ers went 3-0.

Embiid is averaging 23.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

The 76ers entered Wednesday in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of the eighth-place Heat.

