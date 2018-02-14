76ers' Embiid sidelined by soreness in right ankle

Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid sat out the 76ers' game Wednesday night against Miami because of soreness in his right ankle.

Scheduled to start for the Eastern Conference in the All-Star game this weekend, Embiid had 17 points in a victory over New York on Monday night. Also Monday, the 7-footer was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 26.7 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last week as the 76ers went 3-0.