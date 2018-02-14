76ers' Embiid sidelined by soreness in right ankle
Philadelphia
Scheduled to start for the Eastern Conference in the All-Star game this weekend, Embiid had 17 points in a victory over New York on Monday night. Also Monday, the 7-footer was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 26.7 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last week as the 76ers went 3-0.
Embiid is averaging 23.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
The 76ers entered Wednesday in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of the eighth-place Heat.
