After off-season ranching, Cueto back with new-look Giants
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Johnny Cueto's
The 31-year-old right-hander missed 1
"I never told them anything. They were just thinking that I was going to stay," Cueto said, "and I stayed because I like the team."
San Francisco is coming off a 98-loss season in which both Cueto and ace Madison Bumgarner were hurt, the latter missing three months following a dirt-bike accident. Bumgarner is known to do hard
"I'm not that kind of cowboy," Cueto said through a translator.
Cueto's arrival at spring training last year was delayed due to his father's health issues. He reported in time for the start of workouts Wednesday.
"It's great to see Johnny wants to continue his career as a Giant," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "Considered one of the best starters in the game, we are glad that he will be helping us bounce back in 2018."
San Francisco added a pair of former All-Stars during the
"I'm feeling good, thank God, and I'm happy to be back with my teammates," Cueto said. "What can I say? (McCutchen is) a good hitter and you have to respect him and be careful with him. He's a criminal with the bat, as they say.
"We just need to forget about what happened last year. Now we're in 2018 and we have a good team that is united," Cueto added. "I feel like we have a chance to get to the World Series."
Notes: LHP Will Smith said he has thrown seven bullpens at 75
