AP source: Fox to air NFL draft along with ESPN, NFL Network

Fox Sports will broadcast the NFL draft this season, along with the NFL's usual television partners of ESPN and NFL Network.

A person familiar with the decision says Fox will show the same feed as the NFL Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and Fox haven't announced the decision.

ESPN will still air its own draft feed but the person said the current rights deal for the draft allowed for the inclusion of another broadcaster.

Pro Football Talk first reported the deal.

Fox won the rights to broadcast 11 Thursday night football games in a deal with the NFL last month, taking over a package that was previously shared by NBC and CBS.

