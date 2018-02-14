Bengals sign former Giants offensive tackle Bobby Hart
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took their first step in bolstering their offensive line, signing former New York Giants tackle Bobby Hart on Wednesday.
Hart started 21 games for the Giants in the past three seasons, including seven last season. He was a seventh-round pick from Florida State in 2015.
The line was a major factor in the Bengals' second straight season missing out on the playoffs. They fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander and replaced him with former Cowboys assistant coach Frank Pollack after the season. The
Coach Marvin Lewis said the offensive line is "a focus area" in the
