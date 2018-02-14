Bulls' Dunn returns from concussion, starts against Raptors
CHICAGO — Guard Kris Dunn is back in the Chicago Bulls' lineup after missing 11 games because of a concussion.
The second-year pro was starting Wednesday night against the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors. Coach Fred Hoiberg said Dunn would probably play about 20 minutes and sit the fourth quarter.
Dunn is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 assists. He was injured making a fast-break dunk against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 17. He landed awkwardly and his face slammed into the floor, resulting in a concussion and two dislocated front teeth.
Dunn was acquired along with Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen from Minnesota in the draft-night trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves. He is expected to compete in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend.
