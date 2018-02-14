Charlie Lindgren with 25 saves, Laval edges Belleville 3-2
LAVAL, Que. — Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves as the Laval Rocket downed the Belleville Senators 3-2 on Wednesdasy in American Hockey League action.
Jeremy Gregoire, Kyle Baun and Daniel Audette supplied the offence for the Rocket (19-24-8).
Jack Rodewald and Gabriel Gagne scored for the Senators (20-28-4), who are on a three-game slide.
Danny Taylor stopped 24-of-27 shots in a losing cause.
Laval went 0 for 3 on the power play while Belleville failed to score on six chances with the man advantage.
