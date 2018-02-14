Chipper Jones named honorary race official for Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will serve as an honorary race official for the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

As part of his race-day duties, Jones will be introduced at the drivers' meeting, take a lap around Daytona International Speedway in a parade car and participate in question-and-answer sessions with fans.

A native of nearby Pierson, Jones was voted into the Cooperstown class last month in his first year of eligibility. The eight-time all-star and 1999 National League MVP led the Atlanta Braves to three World Series appearances, including the 1995 championship.

Jones completes a list of Daytona 500 celebrities that includes Academy Award winner Charlize Theron (honorary starter), retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning (honorary pace-car driver), retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. (grand marshal), country group Rascal Flatts (infield concert) and Navy Band Southeast (national anthem).

