Details on Shaun White's settled sexual harassment lawsuit

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — The buzz around Shaun White's gold-medal run at the Winter Olympics has revived discussion about a 2016 lawsuit accusing the snowboarder of sexual harassment.

White won his third Olympic gold medal Wednesday, and at a time when #MeToo and other movements are calling for more accountability around harassment and abuse, many are giving the accusations against White a closer look.

Lena Zawaideh filed the suit against White in August 2016. The former drummer in White's rock band, the Bad Things, claimed White sexually harassed and refused to pay her. The lawsuit was settled the next spring.

In the lawsuit, Zawaideh said White repeatedly sexually harassed her, forced her to watch pornography and refused to pay her after she was fired.

The lawsuit included screengrabs of text messages allegedly sent by White asking her to cut her hair a certain way and suggesting she wear a provocative outfit.

In a statement issued through his lawyer at the time, White acknowledged he exchanged texts with Zawaideh but called the lawsuit "bogus."

