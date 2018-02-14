Falcons hire RB coach Bernie Parmalee, add 2 more assistants
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn has made three additions to his staff, including running backs coach Bernie Parmalee.
The Falcons also have hired Mayur Chaudhari and Chad Walker to assist with special teams and the
Parmalee spent the past three seasons as the Oakland Raiders' running backs coach. He replaces Keith Carter, who left the Falcons earlier this month to join the Tennessee Titans' staff as an offensive line coach.
Chaudhari was special teams
Walker coached the University of Arkansas outside linebackers in 2017 after spending 2016 as Atlanta's assistant linebackers coach.
Last month, the Falcons announced Greg Knapp's return to the team as quarterbacks coach.
