Fierce wind forces closure of Olympic Park in Gangneung

A concession stand worker carries away equipment after strong winds tore apart the food stand at Gangneung Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Spectators were advised to either stay inside competition venues or leave the park because of high winds. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Strong winds have forced the closure of the Olympic Park in Gangneung.

The local Olympic organizing committee announced the closure at about 5 p.m., though they were taking place well before that. Officials began evacuating the Olympic Park at about 3 p.m., with public-address announcements in Korean and English urging spectators to go indoors because of the wind.

As workers disassembled tents that were taking the brunt of the wind, volunteers with bullhorns walked around telling fans to go inside for their safety. Many spectators sought shelter in buildings near the Gangneung Hockey Centre. As of mid-afternoon, general admission to the park was no longer allowed.

Windy conditions in the mountains have already led to the postponement of several events, including Tuesday's women's slalom .

