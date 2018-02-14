Girl on school ski trip in southern Alberta hits pole, dies in hospital

PINCHER CREEK, Alta. — A 10-year-old girl has died after striking a pole while she was on a school ski trip in southwestern Alberta.

RCMP say the student at Canyon Elementary School in Pincher Creek was on the planned trip on Tuesday at the nearby Castle Mountain resort.

They say she lost control while skiing and hit the pole.

She was wearing a helmet but suffered serious head injuries.

Ski hill staff provided first aid and, due to poor weather, she was taken by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary.