Governor to mark new attraction at ski resort hit by fraud
JAY, Vt. — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is going to be marking the opening of a new attraction at the Jay Peak ski area that is continuing to recover from an investment fraud.
Scott is scheduled to be in Jay on Wednesday where he will mark the opening of the Clips and Reels Recreation Center.
Earlier this month Miami businessman Ariel Quiros reached a proposed settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in which he agreed to repay more than $81 million and give up ownership of Jay Peak and another ski resort. The settlement must still be approved by a court.
