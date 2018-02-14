Jets' Byfuglien fined for slashing Washington Capitals forward Tuesday
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is among three NHL players fined for penalties today.
Byfuglien is facing a $5,000 fine for slashing Washington Capitals forward Jay Beagle during a game Tuesday.
The Capitals' Madison Bowey is also facing a fine of nearly $2000 for interference in the same game.
Las Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland is facing a fine of just over $2,500 for cross checking in a Tuesday game against Chicago.
